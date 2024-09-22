Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.05% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at $167,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 911.11%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

