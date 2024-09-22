Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,986,004.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $931,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

