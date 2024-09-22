Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $601,000 Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 201,082 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Leslie’s Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

