Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 17,410 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

IRWD stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

