Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $701,000 Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

