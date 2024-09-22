Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Nextracker Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NXT opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.