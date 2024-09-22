Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.6% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 338,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $999.12 million, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 2.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.