B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGS. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in B&G Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 40.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at $550,571.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

