Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,601.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VREX opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $441.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.