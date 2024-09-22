Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMP. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $11,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 35.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 154,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $743.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $389.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.79%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

