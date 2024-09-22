Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $691,000 Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $454.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 289.06%.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

