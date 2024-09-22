Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $794,000 Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deluxe by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,548,000 after buying an additional 130,357 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Price Performance

Deluxe stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $854.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.84%.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

