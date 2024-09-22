Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 28,346 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,346 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sabre worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,420,000 after acquiring an additional 678,588 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 20,515,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,648,000 after acquiring an additional 227,204 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,055.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

