Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 8,461 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,809,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $734.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

