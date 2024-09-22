Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,932 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of Schrödinger worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Schrödinger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 145.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.51. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

