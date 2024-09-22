23,811 Shares in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 32,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $38,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CuriosityStream news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,433,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 32,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $38,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,774 shares in the company, valued at $261,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,673 shares of company stock valued at $379,977. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 27.47% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.49%.

CuriosityStream announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Further Reading

