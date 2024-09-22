Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $813,000 Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 353.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,268,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PRA Group by 389.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of PRAA opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.68 million, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

