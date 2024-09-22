Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in News by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,803 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $43,928,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of News by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,695,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after buying an additional 554,365 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

News Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of News stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

