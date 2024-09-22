Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 845.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 42.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WS opened at $36.03 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

