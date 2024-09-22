Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in QuantaSing Group during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000.

QuantaSing Group Trading Up 5.7 %

QuantaSing Group stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. QuantaSing Group Limited has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group ( NASDAQ:QSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.62 million during the quarter. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 104.58% and a net margin of 10.15%.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

