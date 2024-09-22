Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TNXP opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440,435.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

