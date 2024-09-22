Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $207,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Boston Beer stock opened at $269.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

