5,130 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. Unity Software’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,472 shares of company stock worth $5,778,479. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

