Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.79%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

