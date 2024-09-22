Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 104.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVI. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

