Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,155,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,446,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200,250 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

PFLT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 59.16% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

