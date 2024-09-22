Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

