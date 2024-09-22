Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

NYSE VOR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

