Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,200 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 17,674.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enerflex by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Enerflex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $714.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

EFXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital raised shares of Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

