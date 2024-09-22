Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

EVMT stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

