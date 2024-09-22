Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 868 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 243.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%.

In other Abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,812 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $194,472.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,429,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,292,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 15,562 shares of company stock valued at $221,400 over the last ninety days. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

