Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 128,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the period.

Get Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDV opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.