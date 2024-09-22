15,647 Shares in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MISL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter.

MISL stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.51 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

