Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 4.0 %

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.28 million, a P/E ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 0.29. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Dingdong (Cayman) Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

