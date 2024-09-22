Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $47.90 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

