Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 477 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in THOR Industries by 596.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
THOR Industries Stock Performance
Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
