Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 477 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in THOR Industries by 596.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Benchmark started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.