Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,874,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 203,481 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MODG. KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.