Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter.

LOUP opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.61. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $49.38.

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

