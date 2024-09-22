Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

