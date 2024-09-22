Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 837.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758,708 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.0% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $243,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in NVIDIA by 798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,692,303 shares of company stock worth $444,047,307 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

