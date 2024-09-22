NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 748.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,874 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 752.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 56,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 972.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 141,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 128,686 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 761.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 99,521 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 958.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 295,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,520,000 after buying an additional 267,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,692,303 shares of company stock worth $444,047,307. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

