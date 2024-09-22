Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

