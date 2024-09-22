CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up to $277.38

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $277.38, but opened at $284.13. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $292.14, with a volume of 1,710,472 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average of $312.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,091 shares in the company, valued at $70,157,254.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,609. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

