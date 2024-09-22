Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $34.92

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.92, but opened at $33.60. Alcoa shares last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 507,886 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AA

Alcoa Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alcoa by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,665,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,132,000 after purchasing an additional 390,930 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Alcoa by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.