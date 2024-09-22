Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $40,092,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $95.30 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

