Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) by 116.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rallybio were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Rallybio Stock Performance

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.71. Rallybio Co. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.