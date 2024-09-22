Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

