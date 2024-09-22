Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $101,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Westlake by 3.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $144.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.49. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 105.53%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

