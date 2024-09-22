Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,329 NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBBK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBBK opened at $18.36 on Friday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NB Bancorp

In other NB Bancorp news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 5,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $87,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $198,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About NB Bancorp

(Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.