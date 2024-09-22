Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 951,531 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $17.24 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 39.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,635.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

